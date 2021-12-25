Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363,729 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

