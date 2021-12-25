Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

