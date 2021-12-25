Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
