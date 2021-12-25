Allakos Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

ALLK stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

