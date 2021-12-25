Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLK. Cowen lowered Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

