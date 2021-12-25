Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. Allakos has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allakos by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Allakos by 38.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 383.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

