Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.18. 160,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

