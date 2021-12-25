Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

