Allworth Financial LP Acquires 96 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

