Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

