Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,218 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,820 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

