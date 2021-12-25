Allworth Financial LP Invests $734,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $367.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $278.17 and a fifty-two week high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

