Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

NYSE C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

