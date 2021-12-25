Allworth Financial LP Sells 940 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

