Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

