Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 34,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,036,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,916.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,785.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.