Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,785.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.