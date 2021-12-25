Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,753.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

