Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

