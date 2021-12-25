Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

