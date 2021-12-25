Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

