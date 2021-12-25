Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

