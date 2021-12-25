Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $910,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

