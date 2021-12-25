Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

VOX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

