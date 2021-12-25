Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

