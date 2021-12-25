Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.