Amalgamated Bank Has $4.39 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CACI International were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.