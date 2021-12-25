Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,821 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

