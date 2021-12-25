Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,626 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $98,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE X opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

