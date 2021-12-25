Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,173 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.1% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 393,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $96.26 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.72.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

