Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,727 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 24.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

