Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,437.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

