American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $111.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.