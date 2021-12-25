AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.