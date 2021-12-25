AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $26,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

