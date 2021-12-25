AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

