AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

