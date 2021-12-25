AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 46,606 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

