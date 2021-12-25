Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 253,009 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

