Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 18,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several analysts have commented on AEBZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

