Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

