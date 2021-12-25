Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
