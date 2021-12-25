Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

