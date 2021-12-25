Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $8.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $30.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.49 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

