Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 306,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,550. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

