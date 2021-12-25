Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.65. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $272.70. 191,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.68. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

