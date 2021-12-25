Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

