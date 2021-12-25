Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 845,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,481. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

