Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.