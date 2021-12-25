Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.