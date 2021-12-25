Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 204.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.