Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

KBR stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. KBR has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

