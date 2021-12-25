Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MPAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 122,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,416. The firm has a market cap of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

